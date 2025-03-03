Kissing a Hollywood icon sounds exciting. But for Carey Mulligan, it was a nightmare. The actress, who played a small role in the 2009 crime thriller, had a full-blown case of nerves. So much so that her scene with Depp got cut because she looked too uncomfortable.

And it wasn’t just a one-time thing—she had to redo the kiss sixteen times. Sixteen! At that point, it’s less of a romantic scene and more of a personal crisis. The problem? She had admired Depp for years. And unexpectedly, she was in an intimate scene with him. Mulligan stated on The Graham Norton Show (via Metro).

“I had to kiss him several times. It was 16 times, but it was cut out of the film because I looked so uncomfortable.” Sixteen takes of trying to act natural. Sixteen takes of attempting to calm her nerves. But no matter how hard she tried, it didn’t work.

The tension was obvious, and the scene was scrapped. This wasn’t the first time Mulligan had struggled to keep her composure. While working on The Great Gatsby, she found herself in the same situation as Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I grew up watching everything he’s ever done, and it’s difficult as I have to hide my inner fan when I am around him – it’s terrible. He claims not to be able to dance when we do a dancing scene, and I have to hide the fact that I know he can because I saw him dance in Titanic.”

That might explain why their dance scene felt a little awkward. DiCaprio jokingly claimed he couldn’t dance, but Mulligan had seen Titanic and knew otherwise. The challenge wasn’t just acting—it was pretending she hadn’t been a fan for years.

But not everyone had the same experience. While Mulligan was overwhelmed by Depp, Eva Mendes had no such problem in Once Upon a Time in Mexico. The Hollywood beauty told Us Weekly (via Digital Spy).

“All of my screen kisses were the best, though I regret not kissing Johnny Depp for longer. I was so intimidated by him. It was the first time I had worked with an actor who I had crushed on as a little girl.”

Mendes had also admired Depp from afar, and when the moment finally arrived, she made sure to enjoy it. But instead of a nerve-wracking disaster, she just wished she had more time. Mulligan was out here sweating bullets, and Mendes was out here hoping for a few more takes.

