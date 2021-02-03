Actress Carey Mulligan, who featured in films and movies like Pride & Prejudice (2005), Bleak House (2005), Northanger Abbey (2007) and The Seagull, recently revealed that she used to spend months preparing for roles because she felt the need to justify her casting, as she had never gone to acting school.

Advertisement

The actress also said there has been a shift in focus since she began her career. Read all of it below.

Advertisement

“I didn’t go to drama school, I kind of felt like a chancer, so I figured that I had to do loads of home work so that I was allowed to be here. The reality of my life now is that I have two kids under the age of five, and I’m lucky if I can learn my lines and show up,” Carey Mulligan said, in an interview to Harper’s Bazaar, contactmusic.com reported.

“We are finally understanding that audiences want to see stories about women who aren’t necessarily always nice. You still root for them, you still care about them — it’s brilliantly done in ‘Fleabag’, and brilliantly done in ‘I May Destroy You’. Some of the stuff that both of those characters do is totally morally questionable and unpleasant, but you’re 100 per cent behind them, the whole way through. It’s really fun to see people behaving badly… I certainly didn’t feel any of this kind of activity for the first decade I was working,” Carey Mulligan said.

Carey Mulligan also admitted that she was hesitant when she was first offered the role of the vengeful Cassie in the dark comedy thriller “Promising Young Women”. She said, “When the script came to my agent I just didn’t know what to do with it. I thought, ‘Why would (director) Emerald (Fennell) ask me to do this?”

That changed when she read the script. “I said, ‘Em, I just have to tell you, I love it so much, please let’s do this.’ And from then on, it was just super fun,” she recalled.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Golden Globes 2021 Nominations Full List: From Schitt’s Creek, Queens Gambit To Chadwick Boseman’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, It’s A Tough One For Everyone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube