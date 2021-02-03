International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday showed her support for the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. Her tweet created a storm in India, and she began recieving flak. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also slammed the pop star calling her a fool and a dummy.

RiRi on Tuesday took to Twitter and tweeted “why aren’t we talking about this?!”. Her tweet received a barrage of messages from Twitter users. Some users slammed asked to refrain from commenting on the protest as does not know enough about the issue to speak about it, while some accused her of taking money from Pakistan to support the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Take a look at some of the tweets from netizens:

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s tweet garnered respect and appreciation from Diljit Dosanjh, who has been a vocal voice amid the protest that has now been on for over a month. He even dedicated a song for her. Diljith took to Instagram stories and shared Rihanna’s picture with her song Run This Town playing in the background.

Diljith also shared a cryptic tweet, that netizens were quick to guess was a dig at his recent man Friday, Kangana Ranaut. he wrote, “Jaat Di Kohr Kirli, Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe… (Your status in life is rather insignificant but you know how to talk big).”

Several Bollywood celebs like Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha and Shibami Dandekar applauded her move. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg also came out in support of the farmer’s protest. She wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Other international celebrities like Lily Singh and Mia Khalifa have also tweeted about the ongoing plight of farmers in India.

For the unversed, thousands of farmers from Punjab have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector. Last week, the protest turned into a deadly rampage, following which Delhi police detained dozens of farmers.

The event has have divided the country, with several accusing the protestors of having an anti-state agenda.

