After Edward Norton was replaced as Hulk, Marvel brought a new face for The Avengers. It was Mark Ruffalo who played the giant green superhero and continued till Avengers: Endgame. From his first appearance as Bruce Banner’s alter ego to the last in Endgame, fans loved him.

Since his debut in the Marvel universe, fans have been asking for a solo film starring Mark. However, the rights of Hulk weren’t with Marvel Studios. They were allowed to use him a supporting character in their movies. That’s what is happening since 2012. But it looks like there is hope for both Ruffalo.

When Marvel didn’t announce any Phase 4 project featuring Mark Ruffalo, fans were disheartened. Even the Begin Again actor had no idea what are their plans with Hulk. After his Smart Hulk appearance in Avengers: Endgame, fans want to know more about him. Now, Wegotthiscovered has reported that MCU is planning a solo Hulk movie.

Marvel has apparently worked out the rights to Hulk and is planning a standalone Hulk movie. It will be a prequel to Mark Ruffalo’s transformation as the green monster. But here’s a twist. This movie is a prequel to Hulk’s transformation into Smart Hulk. Not many details about the same are out yet.

A lot of MCU fans wanted to see Bruce Banner/Hulk’s transformation as the Smart Hulk. They were in a shock when they directly saw Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. So it felt incomplete. It looks like they will soon get to see how it happened.

However, these are just rumours for now. Neither Mark Ruffalo and Marvel Studios have confirmed anything regarding the same. There are reports that Smart Hulk will appear in Disney+ Hotstar series, She-Hulk. But these are also speculations for now.

Are you excited to see this solo Smart Hulk movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!