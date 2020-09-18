James Bond is one of the most fascinating characters in Hollywood. Currently, Daniel Craig is playing the action-hero. He is all geared up for his last outing as Bond with the movie, No Time To Die. The makers recently shared the trailer and a new poster of the movie. But what if Henry Cavill plays the iconic character in future?

If you are unaware, the Man of Steel actor had indeed given look test to play James Bond. In 2006, he was keen to take up the role for Casino Royale. Unfortunately, the makers decided to go with Daniel Craig who has been playing the role in several movies since then.

But nothing can stop fans from getting what they want. Will Henry Cavill play James Bond? No one knows. But trust his fans to make him look like one. One of his fans morphed his face on a poster of Enola Holmes. Along with the actor, another chance is the title of the movie. The film is titled, “Need To Know”.

The fan named ‘spdrmnkyxxiii’ made a fan-art of Henry Cavill as James Bond. He captioned it, “What was released yesterday was a #sherlockholmes poster. What i saw was a #Jamesbond poster. SWIPE TO SEE THE #BEFORE AND #AFTER

With #danielcraigs run coming to an end. @henrycavill is the perfect actor to take up the mantle. His charm really it. Who do you think should be the next #007”.

Check out the poster below:

Well, that’s quite skilful of this fan! Now that Daniel Craig is taking retirement from playing 007, we wonder if makers will take Henry Cavill to play James Bond.

Talking about Enola Holmes, it’s a Netflix original film starring Henry along with Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin. The Superman star plays detective Sherlock Holmes in the movie. It is yet another spectacular character! Enola Holmes is scheduled for September 23, 2020 release.

Do you think Henry Cavill should take up the role of James Bond next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

