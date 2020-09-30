It seems like we have some sad news for all you Harry Style fans. As per the latest reports we have got our hands-on, the British singer may very well be dating Tracee Ellis Ross. Don’t believe us? Well, a source claimed to have spotted the two enjoying a date in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles.

On Monday, September 28, a celebrity gossip Instagram handle (@deuxmoi) posted screenshots of their chat with a source who claimed to be sitting next to the supposed couple during the (apparent) date. Read on to know what transpired.

These screenshots, which are said to be a chat with an anonymous source, claim that Styles (26) and Ross (47) were on a date. It goes as follows, “Was at a pace [sic] in Laurel Canyon sat next to Harry Styles and Tracy Elise Ross [sic]. They were definitely on a date and their convo was pretty juicy! This was maybe 6/8 months ago.”

When the source was asked what Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross were saying to each other, it reportedly replied, “They were asking each other [sic] where the wildest place they’ve hooked up was, and if they should go to the bathroom together (in pg terms).”

When asked what the answer to the question was, the source confessed that they weren’t able to pick up what was said. The insider added that based on what they saw that night, Styles and Ross were “definitely on a date/hooking up.”

The Instagram handle (that posted the screenshots) replied saying, “I can’t tell if ur a fan making this up…bc his fans do that but it’s definitely interesting [sic]”

For those who do not know, Harry Styles and Tracee Ellis Ross met on each other on Instagram. During her appearance in an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden in December 2019, Ross spoke about the same. She said, “It was Instagram… the DMs. Harry started liking my pictures. I was like, ‘Who is this Harry Styles?’” To that, Styles interjected, “I’m a fan!” Ross continued, “Then I started commenting on your pictures and then I was like, ‘When are you gonna perform in LA?’ and you were like, ‘This weekend, do you want to come?’ and I was like, ‘I do, sir.’” Isn’t that cute!

Harry Styles was earlier linked to many female celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Camille Rowe. Earlier this year, rumour doing the rounds suggested that Tracee was dating ‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris. Tracee never addressed their relationship though, as she likes to keep her personal life private.

What do you think, are the two celebrities dating? Let us know in the comments below.

