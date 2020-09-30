Angelina Jolie Kept Kids AWAY From Brad Pitt Post Vacay With Nicole Poturalski?

Brad Pitt these days keeps grabbing all the eyeballs. Be it for his current girlfriend Nicole Poturalski or his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. We must say that he is a lucky man when it comes to his love life. Well, a lot of fans are not quite happy with his newly brewing romance, but the couple seems to give them no attention.

Yet again, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is in the limelight and this time it is because of his ex-wife. We all know that Brad loves his kids and keeps meeting them often. But, the kids stay with Angie, and the actress makes sure that she always keeps them away from troubles, even if that means keeping them away from their dad.

According to reports in US Weekly, Angelina Jolie did not let Brad Pitt reunite with their kids after he travelled to France with his new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski. The Maleficent actress was concerned as Pitt travelled amidst the pandemic. “Angelina insisted Brad quarantine for 14 days after he returned from France, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country,” a source exclusively told the portal.

“She didn’t want to chance the kids getting it,” added the source. The Ad Astra actor was so desperate to meet the kids that he was even ready to take two tests in hopes of shortening the quarantine period. But, Angie did not let that happen. Ultimately, Pitt agreed to quarantine and has since resumed seeing the kids.

We absolutely understand the concern of Angelina Jolie, but we also cannot deny the desperation of Brad Pitt to meet his kids. For the unversed, Pitt and Poturalski touched down at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on August 26. The news of their romance broke the same day. They later made their way to Château Miraval, the estate in the South of France that Pitt and Jolie bought in 2008. Well, this is also the same place where they married in 2014.

Now you tell us that was Angelina Jolie’s step of keeping Brad Pitt away from their kids justified? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

