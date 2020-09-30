We all love watching the high flyer Rob Van Dam aka RVD performing breathtaking sequences inside the ring. In WWE, he had a gala time and still possess a loyal fan base. He left a huge mark in Vince McMahon led company. Speaking of his innings with Impact Wrestling, he’s been a star there too.

Recently, news broke in that RVD is leaving Impact Wrestling and speculations started doing rounds regarding his comeback in WWE. But to fans’ disappointment, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, the wrestler has now spoken about his inclusion in WWE Hall of Fame and also, he has named one person who he would love to see joining the club.

In a new interview with The Dropkick Podcast, Rob Van Dam said, “I think the obvious answer is probably Paul [Heyman], and I think that’s definitely the right person.”

“I can definitely see it happening, but knowing how things work, I could also see it not happening, or not happening for a long time anyway. I used to think, and I’m still not sure, but do you have to retire in order to be in the Hall of Fame? And the fact that I’ve been wrestling for Impact, that’s got to be a factor too. They don’t want to do too much with somebody. But, who knows? Of course, it’d be an honour, and we’ll see,” Rob Van Dam spoke about his inclusion in Hall Of Fame.

Speaking about retirement, RVD is currently confused but luckily, his words suggest that he isn’t calling it off anytime soon.

“I’m kind of surprised I’m still wrestling because I thought I knew I was winding down a couple of years ago, and then I thought that I was just gonna keep doing 10-12 matches a year. That’s winding down for me, and I was thinking I would even work my way down but then I signed with Impact, so then all of a sudden, I’m doing three times as many matches. It’s still a super-great schedule, maybe like two days or three days once a month – something like that.

I don’t know; I could [retire] any time, dude. I can’t see me missing it like all the other guys do. I think I’ll be able to deal with it really. I like the way that it keeps me in shape, and makes me work out, and stretch so I can keep doing all my sh*t and stuff. I like that. There’s definitely a lot of benefits from it, but honestly, like everybody in the dressing room, not only are they hungrier than me, but I’m so happy to give them the TV time because they want it,” RVD concluded.

