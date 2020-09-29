Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Don't Want To Milk Their Friendly Equation Post Reunion

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were a real treat for fans as they reunited for the virtual premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live. The ex-couple didn’t just come together but were also seen flirting with each other. Something which wasn’t expected by any fan.

A moment that made fans excited was when Aniston and Pitt were re-enacting a steamy scene in which their characters, Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, flirt during one of Hamilton’s dreams. “Hi, Brad,” said Aniston as Linda, adding, “You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so s*xy. Will you come to me?”

While both Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston gave their fans a great time together, it has been now learnt that they don’t want to milk their current equation. “They’re both very mindful of that,” told an insider to the US weekly. The source also added that the ex-flames initially “have each other’s back,” “constantly bounce ideas off each other” and share “happy news when they have it” with each other. “They have such a natural, easy energy together,” the insider said.

Meanwhile recently Dane Cook opened up about how he brought the Friends and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star together. And we must say, he has done an incredible job.

While speaking at the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast, Dane said, “When I text (Jennifer), she was – I’m not trying to make it more fluffy – she could not have been more delightful, game, excited,” he explained. “Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt…started coming in, I was like, ‘Yes! This is going to happen.’”

Dane also revealed that there was no drama, hesitation or rules from either of Brad & Jennifer. “Once his team talked to him (Brad), I’m sure it was just like, ‘Here’s already in there so far.’ There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing,” he added. “There wasn’t anything like… were they not allowed? No! Zero. No drama.”

He also said that everything went down as per expectations as both of them were a sport. “They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped, which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people!”

Brad Pitt is also making news these days for his alleged affair with 27 YO German model and actress, Nicole Poturalski.

