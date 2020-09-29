Walter White AKA Heisenberg From Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston's Iconic Character Is A Deadly Combination Of Smart & Evil
Walter White AKA Heisenberg From Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston’s Iconic Character Is A Deadly Combination Of Smart & Evil

Character Analysis: Walter White AKA Heisenberg

Played By: Bryan Cranston

Show: Breaking Bad

Streaming On: Netflix

Walter White aka Heisenberg from Breaking Bad has to be one of the most iconic characters of world TV history. Despite being an extraordinary chemistry professor, he starts as an ordinary family man. Walter White has never lived for himself.

Despite working extra hard to make the ends meet, doing two jobs single-handedly, he is not a ‘man enough’. Even though he is loved and respected by his wife and son, his brother-in-law & DEA agent, Hank thinks he needs to ‘man up’.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out