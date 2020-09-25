After Walter White played by Bryan Cranston, if there is one most popular character in Breaking Bad, it’s Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman. The guy who made ‘Yo’ and ‘Baichhh’ so popular had a swag of his own in the show and that’s what made him special.

An audition video of Aaron Paul is doing rounds on the internet and it’s a treat for his fans. In the video, Aaron with long hair seems to be nailing the audition but also seems a little nervous. The video which was uploaded on YouTube back in 2010 has got more than 12 million views so far and has been liked by more than 128k people. Watch it below:

But do you know, before Aaron Paul signed the show no one apart from the creator Vince Gilligan wanted him to play Jesse? Aaron revealed that he was going through a very low phase of his career at that time. The pressure of bills was building up and hence he was very nervous while auditioning. He credited and thanked Vince for “making things happen” for him as no one was really convinced about him.

In fact couple of months back, Aaron Paul thanked Vince again as their film El Camino got nominated for Emmy 2020 along with the show Bojack Horseman. “Vince, you beautiful man, I love you. You gave me a shot when nobody else would and in turn completely changed my life forever. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.” he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Breaking Bad is one of the most loved TV shows of all time and a huge section of the audience also calls it the best show ever. The show aired on American Television network AMC from 2008 to 2013. On IMDB, it has got a rating of 9.5 from votes of close to 1.5 million people.

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, RJ Mitte, Betsy Brandt, Bob Odenkirk among others. After the end of the show, it got a spin-off show named Better Call Saul and then a film titled El Camino about its character Jesse was also made in 2019.

Now in 2020, Breaking Bad enjoys an even bigger fan following as it continues to stream on Netflix.

