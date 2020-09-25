Actor-comedian Bill Murray is facing heat from Doobie Brothers for allegedly using one of the group’s hits in a commercial for his William Murray line of golf clothing. Attorney Peter T. Paterno sent a letter to the Caddyshack star on Wednesday in which he addresses the use of the music.

In the letter, the attorney had greeted the star and said he was writing in regard to the Tom Johnston-penned “Listen to the Music.” Interestingly, it was not a normal letter demanding to pay for using an unlicensed song. He had attempted to lightly scold Murray for using to hawk an “ugly” golf shirt.

“It’s a fine song. I know you agree because you keep using it in ads for your Zero Hucks Given golf shirts. However, given that you haven’t paid to use it, maybe you should change the company name to ‘Zero Bucks Given,’” wrote Attorney Peter T. Paterno in his letter, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We understand that you’re running other ads using music from other of our clients. It seems like the only person who uses our clients’ music without permission more than you do is Donald Trump,” the letter continues.

“This is the part where I’m supposed to cite the United States Copyright Act, excoriate you for not complying with some subparagraph that I’m too lazy to look up and threaten you with eternal damnation for doing so,” Paterno adds. “But you already earned that with those Garfield movies. And you already know you can’t use music in ads without paying for it.”

The letter concludes, “We’d almost be OK with it if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly. But it is what it is.”

Attorney Peter T. Paterno is well known in the industry and is even familiar with Bill Murray on the golf course.

