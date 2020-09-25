David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ STARRY Line-Up Ft. Robert Downey Jr, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo & Dave Chappelle

David Letterman’s show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ is coming back in October and we are more than excited for the same. Last year he gave us the gift of our lives by featuring Shah Rukh Khan on his show and gave us a glimpse of SRK’s ‘King Life’.

Sharing the good news on Instagram on his official Instagram handle, David Letterman wrote, “Dave continues the conversation with a new season of #MyNextGuest featuring @kimkardashian @lizzobeeating @robertdowneyjr @davechappelle October 21, only on Netflix.”

So it’s gonna be reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., singer Lizzo and comedian Dave Chappelle this year.

Kim Kardashian: Knowing how brutally honest, David Letterman gets with his questions, it’ll be interesting to see what he asks the reality TV star. Giving a glimpse of her life and not talking about that famous s*x-tape isn’t possible and from being Paris Hilton’s assistant to building an empire all on her own, we can’t wait to see what’s the makers have in store for us.

Lizzo: She’s one of the emerging stars in the music industry and has made a mark for herself with her unique style of music. From promoting positive body image with plus size to rocking the red carpet looks and being a black woman in the industry and achieving so much on her own, it would definitely be interesting to see what David Letterman has in the store for her fans.

Robert Downey Jr.: We have always seen RDJ living a king-size life. From experiencing drug and alcohol abuse at an early stage in his life to becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world, he has definitely come a long way. This would be the first time we will see a glimpse of his personal life and we as fans can’t wait for the same.

Dave Chappelle: One of the most awaited guests on the show. Being a black comedian in the business in a country like America wouldn’t have been easy and when the black man comes with humour, it becomes even more difficult to survive. But here he is at the top of his game and business and going to be David Letterman’s next guest.

We can’t wait for the upcoming episodes of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’.

