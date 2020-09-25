Furious 7: Did You Know? The Film Did More Business In China As Compared To The US

The grand success of the Fast & Furious franchise is mostly credited to Furious 7. The series which started in 2001 became monstrously big in 2015 with the extraordinary revenue F7 generated.

Though the franchise had grown film on film, the level to which Furious 7 took the franchise has been unmatchable so far.

Directed by James Wan, the film starred Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris among others. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Furious 7 did a lifetime business of $1,515 million globally and $353 million in the US.

2) If the success of the F&F franchise was already huge, Furious 7 took it to another level. The film was first from the franchise to cross $1 billion mark. And not just that it crossed the mark with flying colours.

3) Furious 7 was 3rd highest-grossing film of the year 2015 globally and 5th highest grosser in the US.

4) It is still 9th highest-grossing film of all time globally.

5) One of the main leads of the film, Paul Walker died in 2013. He was shooting for the film at that time and passed away before giving his last shot. The film was posthumously released in April 2015 after use of a huge amount of VFX. A huge section of people watched Furious 7 as a gesture of paying respect to the departed soul

6) The success of Furious 7 was extraordinary in overseas markets. It scored $1.16 billion just outside the USA and that’s a super rare feat. The business of the film was in fact greater in China as compared to the US. While it earned $353 million in the US, the business in China was $390 million. The credit goes to the extensive release it got in Asian country.

7) Even here in India, the film did huge business. It was the first Hollywood film to cross 100 crores mark. With a revenue of 110 crores, it stands tall as 5th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India so far.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson’s THIS Film Is Having A Netflix Release Next Month & NO It’s Not Black Widow

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube