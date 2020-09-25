Fast & Furious Spin-off To Be Set In Space, Universal Developing The Project?

While Fast & Furious 9 is one of the most awaited films across the globe, and Vin Diesel has already confirmed F&F 10, the news today is an add on the list of excitements. If the latest reports are to go by, the F&F franchise might just take off to space, and flying cars would be a real thing. Yes, you read that right, a Fast & Furious film set in space is in the making a below is all you need to know.

While Fast & Furious 10 will be the end of the series, the makers are planning to expand the universe with the central team. While many spin-offs are under development at Universal Studios, the newest reports suggest a space tour.

Vin Diesel‘s Fast & Furious family might star in a film set entirely in the space. There are no more details about the storyline or the characters involved in this film. But while the Hobbs & Shaw did show the possibility of a sci-fi angle, this news comes in as an expected surprise.

Alongside the space project, there is also a female-centric Fast & Furious spin-off in works. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is also doing a film that is not just set in space but will be shot there. As per the report, Cruise plans to leave for the space tour in October 2021. The actor has already demised the rumours of the film being a part of the Mission Impossible franchise.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel recently spoke about the Fast & Furious 10 franchise and how his kids will boycott him if they get to know the franchise is ending. “I would be very cautious about talking about that, because if my kids even for a minute thought that I was wrapping up the saga, they would boycott,” Diesel tells USA TODAY, laughing. “I have to be careful. They have great control over Daddy.”

How excited are you Fast & Furious taking off to space? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, tell us what favourite memory from the franchise.

