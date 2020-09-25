COVID-19 pandemic has impacted a lot of things in the world. Especially when we talk about the Hollywood industry, a large number of films have been affected due to it. Several big-budget movies release dates have been pushed leaving fans disheartened and disappointed. But, slowly and steadily, international projects are resuming work. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 have already resumed shoot. And the latest reports suggest that Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love And Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth prepares to kick off the filming next month.

We know all the Thor fans are delighted to hear this news. And after this news, fans just cannot keep calm, and it will be difficult for them to count days until the release of the movie. But, the pandemic has forced the makers to change certain things in the filming of the movie. Continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, will be filming in Australia. The film was to be shot in Moore Park’s Fox Studios in New South Wales. However, it seems like Marvel is looking at relocating the film’s shoot.

Certain reports suggest that NSW continues to battle with COVID-19. Given the circumstances, it is likely that the film’s shoot will be shifted to Queensland. The report also adds that Portman and Hemsworth are unaware of the location. Portman has landed in Australia earlier this month and will join the cast and crew to kickstart the filming next month.

Well, Marvel Studios is yet to give a confirmation on this report. We hope that happens soon and fans can at least have a look at the pictures of Chris Hemsworth and the other actors from the sets of Thor: Love And Thunder. A few days back Marvel Studios had confirmed that they are pushing all their 2020 projects to 2021. This undoubtedly saddened many fans.

But, with the news of Thor: Love And Thunder resuming shoot, we are sure fans must be at ease for now. Chris & Natalie starrer continues to eye the February 2021 release date. We’ve got our fingers crossed hoping that there are no further delays at the Marvel camp!

