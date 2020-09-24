Millie Bobby Brown is currently on cloud nine. Her second Netflix project, Enola Holmes is receiving wide appreciation and love from people all over the world. The actress etched a place in people’s mind with her character Eleven from Stranger Things. Now, she is everyone’s favourite detective.

EH also stars Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin. The duo play the brothers Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft Holmes. The movie also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Millie’s on screen mother. The star cast is amazing and so is the story.

As we have seen in the trailer, Enola Holmes is a story of Millie Bobby Brown’s character collecting clues to find her mother who goes missing on her 16th birthday. But in the journey, she learns a lot about outside world, life and her true self. But the audience is not satisfied with just one movie. They have been demanding a sequel.

Yes, a lot of people took to their Twitter page and demanded a sequel from the makers. But do you know Millie Bobby Brown has hinted that there will be one and shared interesting details?

In an interaction with Deadline, about Enola Holmes’ sequel, Millie said, “Yeah, there’s more of the story to be told. The story isn’t over yet. She isn’t grown up, there’s no conclusion. I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there’s definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen. Harry, we’ve got to send an email…”

Well, that’s a great news. Now let’s hope the makers agree with the actress too and give us the sequel we deserve.

Meanwhile, apart from this sequel now, Netflix viewers are eagerly waiting for Stranger Things season 4. The fourth season ended with a bang and several cliffhangers. While it is revealed that David Harbour aka Jim Hopper is alive, fans are curious to know what happens to Byers family to left the town and will Eleven and Mike still be together.

Do you want a sequel for Enola Holmes? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

