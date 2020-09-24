S*x And The City 3: Did Cynthia Nixon Confirm Sharon Stone Replacing Kim Cattrall?

S*x And The City is a movie which enjoys a huge fan following. It is a cult and fans have enjoyed two successful instalments of the movie. Well, the star cast which includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon amongst the leads are enjoyed by many. But, before the third instalment of the franchise could begin filming, the catfight between two actresses has grabbed all eyeballs.

Cattrall has not been shy about the fact that she does not want to return for a third movie. Her long-running feud with co-star Parker seems to be the main reasoning behind her decision. Parker, along with Nixon, and Kristin Davis have stated many times that they would like to all get back together for S*x and the City 3. But, what caught our attention is the fact that Cynthia already has a replacement for Cattrall in mind.

According to reports in MovieWeb, Cynthia Nixon has revealed that Sharon Stone could make for a suitable Kim Cattrall replacement in S*x And The City 3. In a new interview with Andy Cohen, she was asked about a replacement for Kim in a possible Sex and the City 3. Nixon originally wanted to avoid the question, but Cohen pressed on and brought up her Ratched co-star Sharon Stone, who was also present in the interview. Nixon then said, “I think Sharon would be, of course, totally amazing. Kim was incredibly great as Samantha; I think Sharon would make it her own.”

This is not the first time that Sharon’s name has been brought up for a possible replacement for Kim in the movie. In a 2017 interview, Cattrall said, “another actress” should take over the Samantha Jones role. “Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones,” she said.

About S*x And The City 3 casting, Cynthia Nixon said, “But I’ve also heard many people say — including Kim Cattrall herself — that if we were to have a different fourth woman, maybe it would be a woman of colour this time and I think that would be amazing as well.”

Sharon Stone said that it would be “an honour” to work with Cynthia Nixon again, though she believes that Kim Cattrall’s suggestions for a woman of colour is the “right” choice to go on. In October 2018, Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw, announced that plans for Sex and the City 3 had come to a halt because Cattrall would not agree to come back.

But now we think that it is time for the Sex And The City fans to rejoice as we might see the third instalment of the movie soon. What are your thoughts on the replacement?

Must Read: Gossip Girl Fame Jessica Szohr Is Pregnant With First Child, See PIC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube