Singer Mariah Carey, who gained world wide recognition for her music albums Music Box, Merry Christmas, and Daydream, recently opened up about the period in time when she did not feel worthy of existing. Yes, you read that right. The singer, who is dubbed ‘Songbird Supreme’ by Guinness World Records, admitted this recently.

The pop star, who was a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show ‘The Oprah Conversation’, discussed a number of things with the talk show host. In a short video of the episode, Carey and Winfrey can be seen discussing topics ranging from the time the singer was held in the backseat of a police car – something Carey says she has “never spoken about” – to a moment in her life when she didn’t feel “worthy of existing.” She also shed light about her life, experiences growing up biracial, and some of her relationships.

As per reports on etonline.com, Mariah Carey said in the clip, “I wouldn’t have gone here if I hadn’t been treated like an ATM machine with a wig on.”

It’s unclear what or who Mariah Carey was specifically referring to, but Winfrey responds saying, “The loneliness and sadness behind the facade, I now understand it.”

“I did feel that I was held captive in that relationship,” Mariah Carey says of one of her past loves in the video – who, we do not know yet.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer also touches upon her romantic past. The singer was previously married to music executive Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998. Post that she exchanged vows with comedian Nick Cannon in 2008 but they too parted ways in 2016. She and Cannon have nine-year-old twins- Moroccan and Monroe.

She also spoke about her time with Derek Jeter and called it beautiful. She said it served as a “catalyst” to end her marriage to Tommy. She said, “He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship [with Mottola] because I believed that there was somebody else.”

During her conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Mariah also spoke about some of the stories she has included in her upcoming memoir, ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’. This book is all set to hit the stalls on September 29.

“The Oprah Conversation: Mariah Carey” premieres Sept. 24 on Apple TV+.

