Gossip Girl Fame Jessica Szohr Is Pregnant With First Child, See PIC

Another celebrity has now entered parenthood. Gossip Girl actress, Jessica Szohr is expecting her first child with beau Brad Richardson – a professional hockey player. The actress, who has been part of shows like My Wife and Kids, Joan of Arcadia, CSI: Miami and more, will become a mother for the first time in a couple of months from now.

The actress shared the news on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture of her baby bump.

Jessica Szohr captioned the post, “Full of joy!” In the picture, Jessica is having a hearty laugh while Brad Richardson is bent over and looking at her belly. The black-and-white image shows the actress wearing a fitted tank top, making her bump more prominent. Check it out:

Jessica Szohr shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote on it, “SURPRISE”

Many celebrities from the entertainment world poured in wishes for the mommy-to-be. Actress Nina Dobrev congratulated the Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson writing, “The bun is out of the oven! ♥️ Finally! (Well… figuratively, not literally. It’s still cookin’ 😉)”

Elizabeth Gillies, who appears in Netflix’s Dynasty, replied to Jessica Szohr’s post with a wish reading, “Congratulations!!!!” Actress Zoey Deutch wrote, “love you guys!” Candice King commented, “Yay!!!! Congratulations momma!!! Xoxo ❤️” Actress Ashley Greene replied saying, “Holy congrats!! 🎉🎈 I’m so so happy for you”





Writer-Producer Carina Adly MacKenzie commented, “Omg finally baby makes the insta debut. I’ve had my lips sewn shut for so long and it’s made for a v weird diet. 😂 I hope the baby emerges with your joy and energy, brad’s fearlessness, and your shared sense of humor and adventure. F*cking obsessed with you both”

Actress Claire Holt replied with a “Yayayayayayyyyy!” while Jonathan Tucker wrote it is the”Best news of 2020”

Talking about Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson’s relationship, the couple reportedly began dating sometime in late 2018 or early 2019. But as per a report in US Weekly, they did not go public until March 2019. Before dating Brad, Jessica was romantically linked to former professional football player Scotty McKnight.

Richardson, who plays for the Arizona Coyotes, was previously married to a woman named Lauren Hunt. The couple who exchanged vows in 2014 parted ways in 2019. The former couple have a three-year-old daughter, Lexi.

Congratulations, Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson. We are happy for you guys!

