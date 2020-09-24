Scott Disick & Brody Jenner In Trouble Over Allegedly Promoting Racism!

The entire world saw an uprising against the racism this year after the unfortunate death of George Floyd. Entire media industry took drastic steps to give out a strong message against unpleasant mentality. But contrary to this, media personalities – Scott Disick and Brody Jenner, have found themselves surrounded by accusations of promoting racism.

For the unversed, the duo tried their hands at Gradient App and promoted its artificial intelligence feature, which makes you look of a different race. Disick posted pictures enhanced with Asian, Indian, and European look using the app, on Instagram. He wrote, “Tried new filters in the Gradient app. Which one is better?” Jenner took to Instagram and wrote, “You need to try this new feature in gradient app, it’s crazy.”

Check out Scot Disick and Brody Jenner’s posts below:

As soon as the tweet went viral, both Scott Disick and Brody Jenner faced the wrath of netizens over racism.

One user wrote, “How are so many people replying to this with an actual answer instead of being outraged that it’s completely racist.” “You’re basically asking people which ethnicity is better? Wow. It’s not too late to delete this Scott,” wrote another.

Check out some other reactions:

“This feels extremely racist.”

“Why would you promote digital blackface…?”

“This doesn’t sit right with me.”

“whoever made the app is a weirdo.”

“How cool is that?! What results do you have? ”

As of now, Scott Disick and Brody Jenner have made the comment section disabled for their posts.

Meanwhile, recently Scott Disick commented on his ex-Girlfriend Sofia Richie’s pictures, which made fans were curious how Scott came across since he stopped following Sofia on the ‘gram in August. Interestingly, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left a comment in Hebrew in honour of Rosh Hashanah. He wrote, “Shanah tovah umetukah,” which means “Have a good and sweet year” in Hebrew.

Following his comment, fans seemed to be quite divided over Scott commenting on a photo of Sofia after their split. However, his message only seemed to be cordial and innocent.

Earlier, a source revealed to E!News that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie has been in an on and off relationship for two months. “They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

