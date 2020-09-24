The year of 2020 couldn’t get worse! Already the world is suffering a social and economic crisis due to COVID- 19 and some really good people have bid a final goodbye to us. Now, unfortunately, a sad piece of news is coming in regarding WWE legend Road Warrior Animal.

Joseph Michael Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal breathed his last on 22nd of September. Possessing an enigmatic persona, the veteran enjoyed a glorious run with WWE during the 1990s. Reacting to the sad news, the company has released a statement to pay a tribute to the 60-year-old legend.

Take a look at WWE’s statement:

“Road Warrior Animal passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60.

One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent the majority of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk. Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors.

With their intimidating face paint, outfits covered in metal spikes and impressive array of power moves, the duo captured titles and destroyed opponents wherever they roamed. Their dominance made them so popular that the phrase “Road Warrior pop” has been used in locker rooms to describe particularly deafening reactions from the crowd ever since.

The Road Warriors thrived in multiple stints with WWE, where they were known as The Legion of Doom. The team won the World Tag Team Titles on two occasions and were eventually enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans.”

Several WWE legends like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and others too paid a tribute to the veteran. Here’s how they reacted:

Hulk Hogan: “RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH.”

Ric Flair: “I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP.”

Triple H: “The Road Warriors were a team who personified excitement, physicality, and the undeniable ability to energize the crowd. @StephMcMahon and I join the Superstars, legends, and our @WWE fans in offering our condolences to the Joe Laurinaitis’ family at this difficult time.”

May his soul rest in peace!

