Fast & Furious 6 Box Office Facts: From Being Highest Grossing F&F Film To Crossing MCU’s Thor: The Dark World

After storming the worldwide box office with Fast Five in 2011, the makers of Fast & Furious came up with its 6th instalment in 2013. Fast & Furious 6 was expected to set new benchmarks for the franchise and that’s what it did.

Justin Lin continued to helm the super successful franchise as a director. The film had Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson in lead among others.

Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Fast & Furious 6 did a worldwide business of $788.68 million and $238.68 million in the US according to Box Office Mojo.

2) Like previous instalments of F&F, this one too shattered records and proved to be the highest-grossing film of the franchise till that time.

3) Fast & Furious 6 was 6th highest-grossing film of 2013 globally and 9th highest grosser of the USA. The film crossed the lifetime business of big films like Gravity ($723.19 million), Man of Steel ($668.04 million) & Thor: The Dark World ($644.78 million) globally.

4) It is still 97th highest-grossing film of all time globally.

5) Fast & Furious 6 broke records internationally as well with a business of $550 million. This kind of business was never done before by any F&F film till that time. Some of the leading international markets were China ($66.49 million), the UK ($38.27 million), Russia ($34.26 million), Germany ($29.91 million), France ($25 million), Japan ($20.04 million), Italy ($16.68 million), Spain ($12.65 million), South Korea ($11.62 million). Even India contributed well with the collections of $10.19 million.

Meanwhile, the ninth instalment is making people excited since the trailer dropped in February. Starring Vin Diesel and John Cena, it is cited as a sequel to The Fate Of The Furious (2017). As per the latest reports, the film will be set in space which will make it first one from the franchise to go this way.

Michelle Rodriguez confirmed the news. In an interaction with Collider, she has confirmed that the Fast & Furious 9 is heading to outer space. She said, “Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that.”

Michelle Rodrigues also added that she isn’t lucky enough to hit the space in Fast & Furious 9, but they had someone else. She stated further, “Oh, well, no, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one. Thanks to Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product.”

