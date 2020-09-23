Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's Reunion: Dane Cook Reveals How He Managed To Bring Them Together

Former couple Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston gave their fans a treat as they reunited for the virtual premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live. They came together for a live reading of the 1982 film Fast Times At Ridgemont High along with Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey.

Interestingly, both Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston got flirty while reading out a raunchy scene. A moment that made fans excited was when Aniston and Pitt were re-enacting a steamy scene in which their characters, Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, flirt during one of Hamilton’s dreams.

“Hi, Brad,” said Aniston as Linda, adding, “You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so s*xy. Will you come to me?” If watching them together again was a moment to behold, everyone was surprised to see comedian Dane managed to do it.

Recently Dane opened about it and shared how he brought the Friends and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star together. And we must say, he has done an incredible job.

While speaking at the Better Together with Maria Menounos podcast, Dane said, “When I text (Jennifer), she was – I’m not trying to make it more fluffy – she could not have been more delightful, game, excited,” he explained. “Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt…started coming in, I was like, ‘Yes! This is going to happen.'”

Dane also revealed that there was no drama, hesitation or rules from either of Brad & Jennifer. “Once his team talked to him (Brad), I’m sure it was just like, ‘Here’s already in there so far.’ There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing,” he added. “There wasn’t anything like… were they not allowed? No! Zero. No drama.”

He also said that everything went down as per expectations as both of them were a sport. “They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped, which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people!”

Interestingly, the hour-long table read raised $50,000 for CORE response. Isn’t that amazing?

Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston were married to each other in a period of 2000 – 2005. After sharing some wonderful time of their life together they got divorced in October 2005.

