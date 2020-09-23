Boy Band One Direction completed ten years recently in the music industry. We all have literally grown up together listening to their songs. Their split in 2016 came as a shock to everyone with Zayn Malik being the first person to leave the band. His exit was followed by that of Harry Styles.

Malik left the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career which was followed by Styles. And undoubtedly, they did make it big on their own in their respective solo careers.

One Direction fans were really excited this year after rumours of the boy-band coming together on their 10th anniversary started surfacing online. Although nothing major happened except for Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson sharing heartfelt posts on their social media handles.

But it seems like the reunion is definitely on the cards for all the band members except for Zayn Malik. According to UK Express, the leading bookmaker Coral has suggested that the rest of the 4 band members are planning for a reunion by the end of 2020.

Although there’s nothing concrete about the plan, let’s just hope and stay positive. Coran John Hill has spoken about the possibility of a reunion of One Direction and said, “It is surely only a matter of time before the boys get back together and the betting suggests a reunion will be announced before the year is out.”

The only odd that sounds like a problem here is that Zayn Malik isn’t coming back and it’s only going to be Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

He further added, “Unfortunately, that reunion is unlikely to include Zayn Malik according to our odds.”

A while ago, during an Instagram live, Liam said, “I can’t say too much. Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you’re going to have the group chat telling me off.’

During an interview with The Sun, he said, “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice. You hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting.”

Are y’all excited about the One Direction reunion? Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

