Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, who were a part of Time100, a look at TIME magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world have encouraged American citizens to vote in the November 3rd elections. During the September 22 broadcast, Meghan Markle said that this is the most crucial election of our lifetime.

Apart from this, we also got to see the couple’s amazing green backyard inside their $14.7 million Montecito, CA estate. Not just that, their black Labrador Pula was also seen in the video. Read the article to know more.

With sleeves rolled up to her elbows, Meghan Markle was looking fabulous in her rust coloured blouse. Along with it, she was seen donning a perfect pair of black trousers. And Talking about Prince Harry, he was looking perfect in his blue suit. Have a look at the video here.

“It’s time to not only reflect, but act.” This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, join #Time100 alumni Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in taking action for the future. pic.twitter.com/JerXHxiZK3 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 23, 2020

Meghan Markle said, “We’re six weeks out from the election, and today is Voter Registration Day. Every four years, we’re told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.”

Prince Harry added to Meghan, “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us.”

Meghan also talked about the people they should “honour those who gave us courage this year. Like the scientists, researchers and medical professionals who are leading the fight against COVID-19. Or the countless voices who are speaking out with passion and purpose against injustice and inequality and to those silently marching in solidarity, in peaceful protest to stand for what is just and what is right.”

Must Read: Daniel Radcliffe Will Only Return To The Potterverse If J.K. Rowling Isn’t Involved?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube