No matter how many more characters Daniel Radcliffe beings to life, he will forever be associated first and foremost with Harry Potter. While the buzz around his possible comeback to the Potterverse is making headlines time and again, the latest updates say that the actor will only come on board if celebrated author J.K. Rowling is not attached to it in any way. Read in to know more.

Yes, you read that right. Radcliffe is stubborn about not collaborating with Rowling at any degree. As per reports, The Cursed Child is the next in line adaptation in the Wizarding World and with it comes the possibility of Daniel making a cameo or a full-fledged part.

In the past, Daniel Radcliffe has already accepted the fact that nothing can part him away from Harry Potter. The actor did not rule out the possibility of his comeback to his launch universe. As per We Got This Covered, Radcliffe is open to star in The Cursed Child given his condition is fulfilled.

As per the report, a source says that Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t want to work with J.K. Rowling in any project that he signs. The actor does not want to associate with the iconic author due to her recent controversial statements that brought a whirlpool. In this case, the studio will have to choose between Daniel and Rowling.

For the unversed, J.K. Rowling in a blog that she wrote spoke about women and menstruation. While talking about the same, she did not consider the Transgender community in her writing. This left the community and its supporters angry, who lashed out at the author.

Even Daniel Radcliffe had condemned her statement. The actor in his statement as per We Got This Covered said, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”

What is your take on Daniel Radcliffe’s condition? Let us know in the comments section below.

