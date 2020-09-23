Whenever we talk about method acting, the name of Christian Bale never skips our mind. On several occasions, the actor has shown some crazy techniques of getting under the skin of the character and one such example is of The Machinist.

The psychological thriller wasn’t a big box office wonder but would be considered as Bale’s one of the best films ever. The actor portrayed a character named Trevor Reznik, who is sleep deprived or insomniac. His sleep deprivation is the cause of excessive weight loss, for which Bale underwent a horrible physical transformation. Adding on further, we’ll be revealing why he cut out on socialising and the reason will be hard to believe.

As per Macleans, Christian Bale avoided socialising in order to keep a distance from binge eating. Wasn’t that too much of risk for just acting in the film?

Speaking of Christian Bale’s diet for The Machinist, the actor used to consume only coffee, water and apples during his weight loss regime. He had lost an unbelievable 65 lbs for the film.

Meanwhile, in one of our Fact-O-Meter articles dedicated to the actor, we learnt how real-life Tom Cruise inspired Bale’s character in American Psycho.

Speaking about Bale’s character, director Mary Harron once revealed that Patrick Bateman had shades of real-life Tom Cruise. Bale was inspired by Cruise’s talk with David Letterman. As per the report in Slashfilm, Harron said, “We talked about how Martian-like Patrick Bateman was, how he was looking at the world like somebody from another planet, watching what people did and trying to work out the right way to behave. And then one day he called me and he had been watching Tom Cruise on David Letterman, and he just had this very intense friendliness with nothing behind the eyes, and he was really taken with this energy.”

Also, Christian Bale himself confessed about the same while talking to GQ. He quoted, “I mean, look, if someone had landed at that time and he was looking around for cultural alpha males, business-world alpha males, et cetera, then Tom Cruise certainly would have been one of those that he would have looked at and aspired to be and attempted to emulate.”

