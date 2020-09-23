Knives Out 2: "It's NOT Really A Sequel," Confirms Director Rian Johnson

Last year, Rian Johnson made us laugh and shook our senses with his comedy thriller. Titled as Knives Out, the movie had a good story, a great cast and unique twists. The cast included Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, and many others.

The Rian directorial became become one of the most loved movies of 2019. No one expected Chris Evans would portray a shady guy which such a charm. But that’s the beauty of that movie. Everything is unexpected. Now, all the eyes are on the sequel.

But do you know, Rian Johnson does not want to call the second movie a Knives Out sequel? Do you know he’s having a hard time to come up with a story as excellent as the previous one? Well, the director himself revealed all this to The Devil All The Time filmmaker Antonio Campos.

Rian Johnson and Antonio Campos were having an interaction about the latter’s later Netflix flick via Interview Magazine. When Campos asked Rian what is he doing, he answered, “I’m actually writing another Knives Out. It’s been such a mindf*ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page.”

He added, “It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast.”

To this, Antonio responded, “It’s so cool that you created this character from such a deep love for those kinds of movies, and that you can take him on other adventures.”

Rian Johnson answered, “I don’t know when you and I will ever get to adventures again, but I look forward to it.”

Well, we are sure the fans will wait longer to have a movie as brilliant as the first one. So if it takes a few more years for Rian to come up with the second great story, it will be fine.

