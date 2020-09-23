“You know nothing, Jon Snow”, these lines have become a part of many people’s lives, thanks to Game of Thrones. Kit Harington played Jon with a lot of compassion. From really not knowing everything to becoming the King of the North, his character’s journey has been one of the best.

Kit joined the show from the first season itself and stayed till the finale. He was one of the lead casts of the show, and his popularity and fan following grew with every season. Everyone was shaken when Jon Snow dies in season 5, but GoT is known for unpredictable twists and season 5 brought him alive.

A lot of fans are disappointed with Game of Thrones 8 or the finale season. Many felt the story was rushed, and the arc of many characters was ruined. A lot of fans felt the finale didn’t do justice for Kit Harington’s Jon Snow. While most of them were criticising GoT finale, the actor had thoughts of quitting acting at that time.

Yes, you read it right! Kit Harington almost quit acting after Game of Thrones finale. About the same, he told EpicStream, “It has been interesting — going through lockdown, getting over this TV show (GOT), where, by the end of it, I didn’t know if I wanted to be an actor anymore. I cried a lot in the last season, just out of sheer fatigue.”

The actor said that playing Jon Snow did take a toll on him. But if anything is coming up next, he is in for it.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington is all set to make his entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals. The movie also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Ma Dong-Seok. Eternals will hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

The actor recently appeared in UK Netflix drama, Criminal season 2. In the interrogation drama, Kit played one of the accused people who is a rich spoilt brat. He received a lot of praises for his stellar act.

