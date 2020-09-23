Actress Salma Hayek says her daughter Valentina came into her life as her greatest teacher and joy.

Hayek marked her daughter’s 13th birthday by sharing a photo of herself along with Valentina as a baby on Instagram.

Salma Hayek wrote, “Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life. Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, “Peace Day”, to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star,”

The actress had confirmed her engagement to French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault as well as her pregnancy in March 2007. She gave birth to daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in Los Angeles and got married to Francois-Henri on Valentine’s Day 2009 in Paris.

Salma Hayek was 41 when she gave birth to Valentina and doesn’t regret being an older mom.

“I’m glad I didn’t have her earlier. I’m a better person because I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first,” she told The Telegraph in an interview.

