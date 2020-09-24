Enola Holmes Sequel: Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Fans Want Part 2

2020 has been a year where Netflix has released a lot of originals. The recent one is Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin. The Stranger Things actress plays the titular role. Henry portrays her elder brother Sherlock Holmes and Sam plays the eldest one, Mycroft Holmes.

We have seen different versions of Sherlock Holmes movies and series. From Robert Downey Jr to Benedict Cumberbatch, people already have their favourite Baker Street detective. Yet, people loved Henry Cavill’s portrayal of the sharp and smart detective. However, this movie is not about SH, it is about his sister Enola.

The reviews for Enola Holmes are very positive. Not only critics, but people who’ve grown up reading and watching Sherlock are also impressed with the story featuring Millie Bobby Brown. Yesterday, as soon as people were done watching the movie, they took to their Twitter pages to shower praises on the story and the star cast.

However, a lot of viewers are now asking for a sequel. One Twitter user wrote, “@Netflix I want a sequel to Enola Holmes where her and Sherlock grow close and solve crime all movie long please”.

One more person tweeted, “Oh GOODNESS well wasn’t that a pure joy to watch. I loved it and I REALLY hope there’ll be a sequel. #enolaholmes #netflixuk #milliebobbybrown #samclaflin #henrycavill #helenabonhamcarter”.

Check out the tweets below:

The movie was about self-discovery for Millie Bobby Brown’s character. So considering how it ended, one can truly hope for a sequel. Also, Henry Cavill Sherlock was not seen in too much action as we are used to seeing the detective. One can always hope for a story where the Holmes siblings solve the crimes together! In the first part, they have also teased us with a romance angle. So there’s a lot of potential for part 2.

Do you want a sequel to Enola Holmes? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

