Millie Bobby Brown Dressed As FRIENDS’ Rachel Green & She Looks So Pretty We Want To Cry!

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most successful teenage stars in the world right now. The Godzilla actress is living her best life and is all prepared for the release of her next film, Enola Holmes on Netflix. And guess who did she dress like? It’s none other than the fashion icon herself, Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green from FRIENDS.

Brown rose to fame with Netflix’s Stranger Things and plays the character of Eleven. Post the success of the show, the Enola Holmes actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

In an interview with W Magazine, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that her favourite quarantine show is FRIENDS and dressed like Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green. Yes, that’s one of the most iconic fashionista roles in the history of television.

Brown said, “An icon! Rachel is my favourite. After all, she has a hairstyle named after her. I dream of people saying, “I want the Eleven! Or the Enola!” I want my own hairstyle.”

Talking about her upcoming film and character of Enola Holmes, Millie said, “Yes, and that was the first corset I ever had to wear. I had a 20-inch waist in the corset. I thought, Wow! This is a fashion moment! But then I had to wear it while doing stunts, and I’d ask my costar Helena Bonham Carter, who has worn many corsets, “Why can’t I breathe?” I hope corsets never come back in style, but after wearing one for four months, I had an hourglass figure. Afterwards, I went to the beach, and for a solid month or two, I was curvy. Then quarantine happened and my hourglass died off. Very sad.”

She’ll be next seen in Stranger Things 4 which is one of the most anticipated and awaited series of this year but will now get released next year because of the ongoing pandemic.

