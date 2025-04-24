Sex and the City is an iconic television series that no one can deny. From featuring a stellar star cast with talented actors like Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker to having a great storyline, it still remains one of the most popular sitcoms. Kristin, in her newest episode of the Are You a Charlotte podcast, brought in Candace Bushnell, the author of the weekly column on which the series was made.

During that conversation (Via Entertainment), the girls talked about the infamous ‘bed fart’ scene in the first season and what started off as a classy interaction, it turned into well, a gassy one. Kristin shared how mortified Sarah Jessica Parker was to do that scene, and even after doing it, how terrified she was and still is. The duo was exploring the episode The Drought from Sex and the City.

As they were analyzing the episode, if you can recall, in one such scene, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) was seen cuddling with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after spending an intimate night. However, the moment that would have been romantic changed into something else when Carrie found herself releasing a fart. Now, talking about that scene, Kristin Davis said, “I remember [her] stress about it. ‘How are we gonna do it?’ Because they had to put it in post, and she was like, ‘Don’t make it too big.’ She was very stressed.”

Candace Bushnell then intervened and said, “It was really loud.” She further added, “When I first watched the episode, [I was wondering] if I farted with a guy, would I be that upset about it? A lot of women would be. I think it’s mortifying for a lot of women. But I just felt like for me, it wouldn’t be that big a deal, and [I] would just move on. But I went back, and I watched it a couple of times, and, you know, they made that fart really, really loud.”

To this, Davis continued, “I think back to [this] time, we were doing things in the show that weren’t being done on television and movies, so no wonder we were mortified as actresses.” She then stated that the female co-stars often wondered, “Are we going to be shunned? Like, are we going to be, like, hated by the industry? What’s gonna happen?”

Feeling mortified in this situation is quite valid, and back at that time, actresses were seen in a different light. However, the stress that Sarah Jessica Parker felt was reflected in her onscreen character’s behavioral patterns as well. Even though this fart was used as a gag, it did come with a social commentary.

If you haven’t watched Sex and the City, and don’t know which scene they were talking about, check out this video clip here:

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Sets Runtime Record – Epic Finale or Overkill?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News