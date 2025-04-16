The third season of And Just Like That is here, and fans of the Sex and the City sequel series are excited to delve back into the world of fashion, fun, friendships, romance, drama, and more. The Sarah Jessica Parker starrer was introduced as a revival and a continuation of the iconic show in 2021.

The comedy-drama series definitely revived the fandom as supporters were excited to witness their beloved characters again and what their lives were like years after Sex and the City wrapped up in 2004. Here’s everything we know about the third season of the series, including cast details and dates.

And Just Like That Season 3: Premiere Date & Cast

Season three of And Just Like That will premiere on Max on May 29, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The edition will have 12 episodes, and a brand-new episode will stream on the platform every Thursday, with the season finale premiering on August 14. As for the cast, Sarah Jessica Parker will be leading again.

She will be joined by Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Niall Cunningham, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Logan Marshall-Green, Christopher Jackson, Dolly Wells as well as John Corbett. The season is bound to be an exciting new roller coaster.

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon essays the role of Miranda Hobbes, and Kristina Davis portrays Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Kim Cattrall played Samantha Jones in Sex and the City and while she is not a part of the sequel as a main cast, she did make a quick guest appearance in season 2, which fans absolutely loved and adored.

And Just Like That Season 3: Logline & More

As per the official synopsis of the show, And Just Like That “follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City.” The official trailer for season 3 was released on April 15, 2025, on all the social media platforms with the words, “Something new and unexpected always awaits.”

It features fashion shows, finding new romances, work crushes, gorgeous views of New York City, reunions, parties, and holding onto the friendships that matter. The series is developed and produced by Michael Patrick King, joined by executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Susan Fales.

