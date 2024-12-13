Nostalgia for old iconic shows is real, which is precisely why the audience willingly accepts and appreciates some reboots and sequels of popular shows. And Just Like That is a revived sequel to the popular 2000s romantic drama television show Sex And The City.

With most of the original cast back and the story of the iconic characters being taken forward, And Just Like That has been a success since it first aired. With the upcoming third season, Sarah Jessica Parker has teased what fans can expect from the show, including some “new men.”

Sarah Jessica Parker Teases ‘New Men’ In And Just Like That Season 3

Parker opened up about the show at the Red Sea Film Festival and teased the fans with hints about what to expect from And Just Like That season 3. She disclosed that the edition will feature plenty of growth alongside many new faces. As per Variety, the actress discussed her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, ’s storyline in this coming season.

Calling it a “wonderful” story, Parker said fans can expect “some big swings” as some “big ideas” are folded into those swings. She teased, “Some male characters are back, and there are new men.” The 59-year-old mentioned that the season required a “crazy long” seven-month shoot. She described the season as “big, robust and exciting.”

Parker added, “There are so many interesting stories with additional characters that rightfully find a real home.” She also discussed the massive success of Sex and the City, which allowed them to continue telling the stories of the popular characters in this now-revived sequel for HBO.

Sarah Jessica Parker On Sex And The City’s Success

The Golden Globes winner credited the popularity and success of the show to the female audience. “What we called the gang of 10 million, that made the show possible,” she expressed. Parker felt they could take the viewers “on a singular adventure.” She continued that she is grateful and privileged to get the rare and lovely opportunity to “portray a character over a long period of her life that already spans around 25 years.”

And Just Like That: How Did Season 2 End?

*Spoiler alert: proceed carefully if you haven’t watched the season*

For the uninitiated, the second season of And Just Like That ended with Carrie getting a new house. However, her romance with Aidan (played by John Corbett) saw another break, with him returning to Virginia for his son. The season also featured a rare but much-loved cameo appearance from Kim Cattrall, who returned to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the sequel.

The third season is expected to premiere in 2025, but no confirmed date has yet been announced. Once the posters and trailers are released, fans will get the release date clarity they have been craving.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jeremy Renner Once Shared His Honest & Unfiltered Thoughts On The Kardashians: “All Those Ridiculous People…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News