Sex and the City’s iconic star, Sarah Jessica Parker, known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the groundbreaking series, has become a cultural icon. Apart from her defining acting career, she has influenced fashion trends and redefined the portrayal of women on television. She may be among the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Still, at one point in her career, she candidly expressed her concerns about potentially going broke even after earning equally to another A-list star, Angelina Jolie.

Jolie and Parker have notably taken different paths in their acting careers. Jolie carved out her skills in a wide-ranging selection of films like Girl, Original Sin, and Interrupted. Her performance in Mr. and Mrs. Smith showcased her high-octane and adrenaline-fueled skills, cementing her as an action star. On the other hand, Parker became synonymous with romantic comedies and dramas, particularly through her iconic role in Sex and the City.

Nevertheless, the two remain the industry’s top stars. In 2011, Forbes revealed that Parker’s earnings were equal to Jolie’s that year, primarily because of her success in the Sex and the City movie. This was a powerful reminder for Parker of how far she has come in her career.

However, Parker’s early financial struggles greatly influenced her choices to make intelligent decisions. Growing up as one of eight siblings, she was aware of her family’s limited resources. Reflecting on this, she told The New York Times, “I knew I was different from the kids who pay for lunch or bring their lunch from home. It was a stigma thing. I was not the only person receiving a free lunch, but you know.”

Parker was driven by her upbringing, which ultimately came to fruition during her successful career. In the early seasons of Sex and the City, she earned between $100,000 and $150,000 per episode. Eventually, she gained popularity, and her salary skyrocketed to an impressive $3.2 million per episode.

