The Diplomat premiered on Netflix in April 2023 and instantly gained a dedicated fan following. The political thriller focuses on Kate Wyler, the US ambassador to the UK, who takes it upon herself to avert an international crisis.

The show won several accolades and was immediately renewed for season 2, which is due to premiere on October 31st. Netflix has shared a positive update about Season 3 even before the second season’s release.

The Diplomat Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

The Diplomat fans are in for a treat as Netflix has renewed the show for a new season three weeks before the release of season 2. The early renewal hints that Netflix is confident about the show’s success, and rightly so, as the first installment of the series received both critical acclaim and massive viewership numbers.

The production of The Diplomat Season 3 has already begun, with filming taking place in New York City and London. Considering the previous production timelines, the upcoming season will take around one and a half years. So, we expect The Diplomat Season 3 to premiere in the first quarter of 2026.

What to Expect from The Diplomat Season 3?

Regarding how the storyline will progress next season, series creator and showrunner Debora Cahn said, “Season 3 of The Diplomat flips the chessboard. Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” However, the plot details will become more apparent after the second season’s release.

In Season 2, “A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world. Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation; it came from inside the British government.”

“As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost ex-husband Hal Wyler, who is alive and involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn,” reads the official synopsis.

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as Eidra Park, Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge, and Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford. Allison Janney has joined the cast as Grace Penn, the US Vice President.

