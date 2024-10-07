Must-Watch Halloween Additions On Netflix: Psycho, Halloween (2018), and Scream

Netflix isn’t playing this time. The Hitchcock masterpiece (with that infamous shower scene) Psycho is arriving on Netflix to haunt your screens. Not feeling the black-and-white classic? Fret not—2018 Halloween is coming in hot. And how can we forget Scream? Sidney Prescott’s encounters with Ghostface will have you double-checking your locks (literally!) But don’t sleep on Bride of Chucky! Watch it when you finally find some time after that chaotic office schedule.

Beyond the Horror: The Diplomat Season 2, The Menendez Brothers, and Love is Blind

If horror isn’t your thing, Netflix’s dropping some stuff other than ghouls and ghosts too. The Diplomat Season 2 is set to land later in the month, continuing the high-stakes drama and diplomatic intrigue that kept fans hooked in Season 1. Political thrills, anyone?

October also delves into true crime with a documentary about the Menendez brothers. If you’re in the mood for something both shocking and genuine, this one’s bound to pull you in. On the lighter side, Love is Blind is back with not just one but two releases. Season 7 of the U.S. version drops early in October, and on October 10, the new Love is Blind, Habibi will follow Arab singles on their blind dating journeys.

Here’s What Else is Coming in October 2024

Netflix is spoiling us this month with a range of new originals. Comedy fans, mark your calendars for Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country on October 1 and Ali Wong: Single Lady on October 8—both sure to keep you laughing. On the docu-series front, Unsolved Mysteries Volume 5 lands on October 2, and I AM A KILLER Season 5 will debut on October 16. True crime junkies, rejoice!

Gamers and adventurers get ready for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on October 10, bringing the iconic heroine back to screens in animated form.

For those into feel-good dramas, the holiday edition of Dinner Time Live with David Chang (October 8) will bring some culinary magic, while Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special promises some offbeat humor on October 15.

What’s Leaving Netflix? Bye Bye, Chucky

As the platform welcomes new faces, it will bid sweet adieu to Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, and Child’s Play 2 & 3. Also, on the way out? Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, La La Land, and Crazy Rich Asians. Grab your popcorn, folks—while you still can.

