Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has become a hot topic of discussion. The show tells the true-crime story of two brothers who were convicted of the murder of their parents in 1989. After the show premiered, real-life Erik Menendez called out the makers and Netflix for ‘dishonest portrayal’ of the crime. So what is fact and fiction in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story? Let’s find out.

1. The Incest Plot

In one of the episodes, Lyle and Erik share a controversial kiss that has sparked social media debate. In the show, writer Dominick Dunne, played by Nathan Lane, speculates the brothers killed their parents to hide a secret, possibly incest, though Dunne never supported this in real life. In reality, both brothers accused their father, José, of abuse, and Lyle admitted to assaulting Erik as a result of the trauma.

2. The Murder Scene

In August 1989, Lyle reported finding his parents, José and Kitty, shot dead in their Beverly Hills home. The show recreated the scene, showing the parents being aware of who their killers are. However, José was shot in the back of the head and was unable to see the assailants. That being said, the show accurately portrays Lyle getting more bullets from the car to finish off Kitty, who was trying to escape.

3. Lyle’s Character

In Monsters, Erik is portrayed as a sympathetic character, while Lyle is shown in a more negative light, focusing on his drug use and obsession with money. Some viewers have questioned this portrayal, noting that family and friends described the brothers differently.

4. Missing Details About the Trial

In Monsters, details about Erik and Lyle’s therapist, Dr. Oziel, and his affair with Judalon Smyth, who reported the brothers to the police, were shown. However, the series omitted crucial real-life elements like Erik’s attorney Leslie Abramson allegedly altering Dr. Vicary’s notes and her Fifth Amendment invocation. The brothers later sought mistrials based on these actions, hence it was a vital context omitted in the show.

5. Erik Menendez’s Sexuality

In Monsters, Erik Menéndez’s abuse and its impact on his relationships and sexuality are explored, with the show suggesting Erik might have an attraction to men. However, the real Erik denied being gay in a 1996 interview with Barbara Walters, explaining that the prosecutor linked his abuse to his sexuality. In reality, Erik married a woman named Tammi Ruth Saccoman in 1999.

