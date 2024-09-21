Love Is Blind is headed to Washington, D.C.! In its seventh season, the dating reality series will bring together 29 singles from the capital city who are all hoping to find true love that goes beyond looks and appearances.

The group will be entering the pods where they will stay for the social experiment without any contact with the outside world. If you are a fan of the show, here is everything you need to know about Love Is Blind Season 7 on Netflix.

Love Is Blind Season 7: Premiere Date and Release Schedule

Love Is Blind Season 7 is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 2nd. The show will have a total of 12 episodes, which will be released weekly in four batches, with the finale scheduled to air on October 23rd. Check out the complete release schedule below:

Week 1: Episodes 1 to 6: Wednesday, October 2nd

Week 2: Episodes 7 to 9: Wednesday, October 9th

Week 3: Episodes 10 and 11: Wednesday, October 16th

Week 4: Episode 12: Finale : Wednesday, October 23rd

Love Is Blind Season 7: Trailer and What to Expect

Netflix recently launched the official trailer for the new season, which gives a sneak peek at the pods, montages of proposals and weddings, and the sequences of all the drama and fights coming our way. Watch the trailer below:

As per official synopsis by Netflix, Love Is Blind Season 7 follows “a new set of singles from Washington, D.C. — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

Love Is Blind Season 7: Hosts and Contestants

The husband-wife duo of Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey return to host the show for the seventh time straight. They will be helping out the contestants in placing their trust in the process and following their hearts. The show will feature 29 singles between the age range of 27 and 37 years. This time, the cast includes a set of sisters – a first for the show, as well as people belonging to varying backgrounds, from military and science to law and journalism.

