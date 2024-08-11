Love isn’t the only thing people find on Love Is Blind, as the reality show also provides them with fame and money. The Netflix series, which has become hugely popular across the world, offers monetary benefits to the contestants who choose to be a part of its social experiment.

While some reports have suggested that the cast is paid a meager wage for the efforts they put in by staying in the pods, others have revealed that contestants’ salaries vary depending on their advancement in the show. Let’s find out how much the participants of Love Is Blind make from their appearance on the series.

Netflix’s Love Is Blind Cast Salaries

Love Is Blind does pay contestants to be a part of the show, but the remuneration is not high enough. The salary became a hot topic of discussion in 2022 when season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against Netflix, claiming that participants are paid $1000 a week, and up to $8000 for the entire duration of the show. At the same time, they have to work around 20 hours a day, seven days a week. This puts their hourly income at $7.14, which is well below the minimum wage in Los Angeles County, set at $15 per hour.

On the other hand, season 6 contestant Matthew Duliba talked in detail about the remuneration provided by Love Is Blind producers in an interview, revealing that the cast is paid based on the milestones achieved by them on the show. For their week-long duration in the dating pods, the contestants are paid $5,000. Then, the people who get engaged and go on getaways are paid $2,500.

If the cast returns home and starts to live with their partner from the show, they are given $3,000. Those who get married are given an additional $1,000, and finally, the reunion episode salary amounts to $1,500. There are also reports suggesting that the contestants have to pay for certain expenses on the show from their own pocket.

The cast from the first season apparently bore a major expense of their weddings. The basic arrangements including food, venue, and music were done by the production, but anything other than that was paid for by the contestants themselves. Additionally, season 3 female participants revealed that they had to spend their own money for their hair and makeup during their stint on the show.

Must Read: HBO’s House Of The Dragon Season 3: Daemon Targaryen’s Vision And The Green Men And What It Can Signify In The Game Of Thrones Prequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News