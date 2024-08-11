Netflix Umbrella Academy Series Ranked From Best To Worst As Season 4 Breaks An Undesirable Record On Rotten Tomatoes

The final season of Netflix’s popular series Umbrella Academy aired on August 8, 2024, and the verdict is in. The final season failed to go off with a bang, leaving behind many unsatisfied customers who let their opinions known on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Umbrella Academy season 4 has set the series record as the lowest rated season.

One of Netflix’s most popular and well-received original shows, Umbrella Academy, debuted in 2019 and has consistently scored high with both critics and audiences for three seasons. However, the impressive streak appears to have ended with season 4, which was poorly received by both critics and general viewers.

Offering only six episodes instead of the usual ten, season 4 failed to flesh out the plot, culminating in an unsatisfying conclusion to the beloved series.

Critics echoed the sentiment with their reviews, with Elliot Collins from Movie Files writing, “The 6 episode format was the worst decision for this season. Character arcs were rushed and forced. The stakes were never there because we had zero time to actually sit and breathe in scenes. The charm that was once there is nonexistent this season!”

Currently, Season 4 is the lowest-rated series with both critics and audiences. For a show that scores higher with each season, elevating itself with both critics and audience, this is a disappointing conclusion to the journeys of the Hargreeves clan.

We have ranked the Umbrella from best to worst based on Rotten Tomatoes ranking.

1. Umbrella Academy Season 2

The second season is the highest rated in the series history with a 99% critic score and 88% audience score.

2. Umbrella Academy Season 3

Season 3 scored 91% from the critics, but the audience was not impressed. The third season has a 55% audience ranking.

3. Umbrella Academy Season 1

While the first season scored low with critics, audiences were more impressed. This season has a 77% critic score and an 85% audience rating.

4. Umbrella Academy Season 4

The last season was poorly received by both critics and the audience, scoring 68% and 17%, respectively. It should be noted that it’s still early days, and the score might fluctuate in the upcoming weeks.

