The countdown is on, and Love Is Blind fans are at the edge of their seats! If you’re out of the loop, the groundbreaking Netflix reality show has singletons popping the big question without ever laying eyes on their prospective partners.

The whirlwind romance of Season 4 had us glued to our screens, especially with the avalanche of online chatter and the reunion that had everyone talking. But with the shadows of controversy hovering over its past, should we still give our precious binge-watching time to Season 5? From the looks of it, Netflix is shouting a resounding ‘YES!’

After a record-breaking interval between the seasons, Love Is Blind is back and better. And as the details pour in, brace yourselves for the LIB fever to dominate your social media once more. Here’s everything we’ve dug up on the upcoming sensation:

Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion Alert!

Season 5 promises a reunion episode, but with a twist: it won’t be live. Set your reminders for October 15, 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT. Netflix seems to be learning from the past, aiming for a glitch-free pre-recorded reunion this time around. The teaser promises lots of drama with a cheeky dig at the previous live debacle.

Love Is Blind Season 5 Embroiled in Legal Controversy

In a shocking revelation, Love is Blind Season 5 participant Tran Dang has taken legal action against both filming companies associated with the show and fellow participant Thomas Smith. Dang alleges that she suffered s*xual assault and was falsely imprisoned during the filming in Houston.

Dang’s complaints further highlight an oppressive filming environment. According to the lawsuit, participants, including Dang, felt trapped within their hotel accommodations at the Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria, with strict restrictions in place, allowing only brief periods outside their rooms. The lawsuit states, “Delirium TV and Kinetic Content prohibited Plaintiff from leaving her hotel room without express permission,” and she was kept under constant watch.

However, these allegations were met with strong denials from the two production companies, who defended their actions and practices. They countered, “We document the independent choices of adults who volunteer to participate in a social experiment. Their journey is not scripted, nor is it filmed around the clock.”

With a hearing scheduled for Feb. 19 next year, this legal battle could potentially cast a long shadow over the reality show’s reputation. Stay tuned as this story unfolds.

Is Love Is Blind gearing up for a sixth season?

While Netflix gave the green light for seasons 4 and 5 in March 2022, there hasn’t been any subsequent news regarding a renewal for season 6.

Setting the Scene for Love Is Blind Season 5:

If you’re eyeing a spot for future seasons, casting calls have been buzzing for numerous cities, including Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Denver.

Stay tuned and keep those popcorn bowls ready; it’s going to be a thrilling ride with Love Is Blind Season 5!

