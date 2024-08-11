One of the most obvious disappointments was the Kessler plot. Although Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s introduction as an enigmatic comrade looked promising, it was disappointing to learn that he was only a creation of Butcher’s imagination. It seemed like a cheesy ploy, one that was obvious from the first. The show would’ve been better served by deepening existing relationships or introducing a more complex villain.

The Boys were masters at striking the right balance between dark humor and dramatic intensity, but Season 4 placed too much emphasis on the former, undermining certain characters and storylines. Let’s discuss the top 3 miss steps by the franchise in its fourth edition.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Role Missed the Mark

Billy Butcher was a ticking time bomb in The Boys Season 3, and Season 4 promised to delve deeper into his mental anguish. Unfortunately, the introduction of Kessler, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, felt like a misstep.

Butcher was already a complex character, grappling with loss, guilt, and a deteriorating body. The audience didn’t need an imaginary friend to understand his pain. Becca’s specter could have sufficed as a haunting reminder of his past mistakes. Instead, the Kessler storyline felt like a forced attempt to add depth to a character already brimming with complexity.

Morgan, a talented actor, was underutilized in this role. His presence felt like a distraction, taking away focus from Butcher’s internal turmoil. The show could have benefited from exploring existing relationships or introducing new characters to challenge Butcher in more meaningful ways. Ultimately, Kessler was a superfluous element that detracted from the core of Butcher’s character arc.

The Boys Season 4 Finale Fumbles Kimiko’s Redemption Arc

The Boys’ fourth season saw a major advancement in Kimiko’s character development. Her devastating admission to Frenchie regarding the cause of her mutism was a pivotal scene that set the stage for a possible redemption story. It appeared as though the program was leading up to a cathartic finale in which Kimiko would find healing and self-forgiveness and therefore regain her voice. She provided a road to rehabilitation in her chat with Frenchie, which echoed Hughie’s emphasis on forgiveness.

But this story was dramatically turned upside down in the season finale. In the most tense of situations, Kimiko’s voice returned, depriving the occasion of its full effect. Instead of advancement, fright was what gave her the confidence to speak.

Despite the scene’s obvious emotional impact, it overshadowed the season’s earlier character development. Kimiko felt as though her path to self-forgiveness was interrupted, leaving unresolved issues. The emphasis placed by the show on cliffhangers and shock value frequently hampered character growth. This strategy was especially unfortunate in Kimiko’s case because it compromised a potentially compelling and significant plot.

Mallory’s Demise felt like a distraction from the core of Butcher’s character

The Boys Season 4 took some bold, shocking turns, but Mallory’s death felt like a wasted opportunity. Her character, a seasoned veteran and Butcher’s mentor, deserved a more impactful send-off. Her banishing Butcher from The Boys was a questionable decision. It set up a potential conflict between the two characters, but it was resolved too quickly. Mallory could have served as a constant, a grounding force for Butcher, even as he spiraled. Her death at the hands of Ryan was tragic, but it lacked the emotional weight it should have carried.

If the writers wanted to explore Butcher’s mental breakdown, Mallory could have been the catalyst. Her unwavering belief in him, coupled with his failure to protect her, would have been a more compelling narrative. Her death would have hit harder, and Butcher’s subsequent actions would have felt more justified.

Was Kessler A Setup for Future Madness?

Although the Kessler plot line turned out to be a disappointment, it does present some interesting possibilities for upcoming seasons. The program has prepared the audience for a darker psychological struggle by establishing the idea of Butcher’s mental instability. The Boys comic book finale depicts Butcher going on a violent rampage because of his overwhelming hatred of supes. Given the likelihood that Homelander will die in the series finale, it’s possible that his ghost may continue to exist in Butcher’s head.

It would be a harsh turn of events, but consistent with the show’s tendency to present dark and surprising plots. Keeping Homelander alive in this manner would be a brilliant move, given Antony Starr’s interpretation of the character is famous. The foundation for what may be a mind-bending final season has been set, however it remains uncertain if this will truly materialize.

