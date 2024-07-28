The biggest dating social experiment is now moving to the UK as Netflix is all set to release the debut season of Love Is Blind: UK. Just like the original version, the show will feature a bunch of singles who will be ready to choose personality over looks.

As the 30 men and women enter the pods in search of true love, we will get to see if love is actually blind. Hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, the reality show premieres on Netflix on August 7th. For now, let’s meet the cast of the inaugural season of Love Is Blind: UK.

Aaron

Aaron is a 33-year-old restaurateur from Milton Keynes who is looking to start his own happy family, just like his parents, who have been married for 34 years.

Benaiah

This 33-year-old structural landscaper from Preston has been single for over a decade and wants to get married and settle in England after having traveled the world.

Bobby

Bobby is a luxury shopping guide hailing from Staffordshire and has an alter-ego as a rapper, Bobby J. This 33-year-old is a family-oriented guy who wants to find the woman of his dreams.

Charlie

34-year-old Charlie is a gym general manager, which is evident from his rugged physique. The Hertfordshire native is a former soccer player who is looking for a genuine connection in the show.

Conor

Dublin-based Conor is a health food business owner who loves to flirt but has difficulty forming real bonds. The 31-year-old dreams of starting his family and will be working toward the goal in the reality show.

Freddie

Freddie has an unusual profession as a full-time funeral director, which imbibes empathy in him. The 32-year-old Bolton native is a fitness enthusiast with a romantic heart.

Jake

With his sensitive and patient nature, Jake falls in love way too quickly. The 32-year-old civil engineer from Leicestershire wants to find his perfect match in the pods.

Joanes

This 31-year-old is not only a service manager, but also a salsa and language enthusiast. Hailing from Luton, Joanes is an old-school romantic looking for his future wife.

Jordan

32-year-old Jordan is a fashion tech founder from Surrey who has been a bit cautious in love. However, he wants to take the leap and find his soulmate in the pods.

Ollie

Hailing from London, Ollie, 33, is into software sales and has been single for six years. He is searching for his forever partner now, who will have to be approved by his family.

Richie

Richie is a sports enthusiast who has turned his passion into a profession by becoming a sports turf maintenance director. The 30-year-old Gloucestershire native is on the lookout for a future-oriented woman.

Ryan

31-year-old Ryan is a techno DJ and cellist from Edinburgh who has faced challenges in dating due to his hectic schedule, but is ready to make a lifelong commitment.

Sam

After two heartbreaks, Sam, 31, wants to find love that lasts forever. Hailing from London, the product design manager is known for his 6’4 height, which instantly attracts women.

Steven

This 37-year-old gym owner wants to marry and start his own family. The London native remembers the smallest details about his partner, which many find attractive.

Tom

Tom, 38, is a PR and advertising consultant from London who wants to settle down after having spent his 30s in building his career and on personal growth.

Catherine

Being brought up on the small island of Jersey, it was tough for Catherine to find an ideal date. The 29-year-old dental nurse is arriving on the show to widen her horizon and find true love.

Demi

Demi, 30, is a safeguarding and attendance manager hailing from London who got friend-zoned in the past due to her competitive personality. She now seeks a soulmate in the pods to start a family.

Ella

After being bullied in childhood, 27-year-old Ella now works with children to help them as they go through similar struggles. The Derbyshire native is searching for a partner who is ready to ‘give 100% to the relationship.’

Elle

London-based graphic designer Elle often ignores red flags as she falls for looks. The 27-year-old now wants to change that pattern and find true love.

Jasmine

Jasmine is a mental health nurse who had her share of dating experiences while working as a flight attendant in the past. The 29-year-old single from London wants to settle down before she turns 30.

Lisa

34-year-old Lisa is a baby photographer who likes to look beyond physical appearance. The Edinburgh girl seeks her perfect match in the pods and wants to start a family in the future.

Maria

Maria is a 30-year-old makeup artist from Southampton with an outgoing personality. She is searching for an ‘alpha male’ with whom she can have a traditional relationship.

Natasha

Natasha, 32, hails from Cheshire and is a careers coordinator by profession. When it comes to love, she takes inspiration from her parents, who have been married for 42 years.

Nicole

After a failed marriage, 29-year-old Nicole is ready for a second shot at love. The Surrey native is the head of a brand and marketing firm.

Olivia

This creative project director from London is ready to make love her priority after focussing on her career for years. The 28-year-old lived in Los Angeles for a brief period but is now back in England.

Priya

Priya, 37, was previously engaged for less than 24 hours until she realized she was on a different part than her fiancé. The procurement manager from Berkshire is now looking for someone who respects her independence.

Ria

34-year-old Ria is a commercial contracts manager based in London. After waiting for love for a few years, Ria is now ready to go all out and make an effort to find someone special.

Sabrina

Belfast-based Sabrina describes herself as hyper-independent. The 35-year-old director of marketing and communications loves to travel and is seeking a sorted man.

Sharlotte

Sharlotte, 35, has gotten used to her single life since she split with her ex-fiance after growing apart from him. The London-based global communications director has a twin sister who has found her man, and now Sharlotte wants to do the same.

Shirley

London-based junior doctor Shirley has a history of dating ‘emotionally unavailable men.’ The 27-year-old now wants to change her ways and settle down to start a family.

