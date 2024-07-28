Avengers: Doomsday’s announcement starring Robert Downey Jr as Victor Von Doom was the biggest announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con, overshadowing other big reveals from the event. From an exclusive scene from MCU’s Thunderbolts* and more – the fans might have missed a few important announcements amid RDJ’s return. We have brought to you three big highlights from the latest Comic Con.

It looks like Marvel is desperate to bring its heydays back, and who better to do this than the one who started it all? RDJ’s Iron Man laid the foundation of the MCU in 2008, and now he will be back as the villain Doctor Doom. Not only that, but Anthony Russo and Joe Russo will return to direct the movie. It was undoubtedly the biggest news.

But that was not all; Marvel gave a glimpse of what the fans would have to anticipate after Marvel’s big release of Deadpool and Wolverine, and it was definitely Robert Downey Jr’s return as Doctor Doom. But besides that, there were a few more major reveals at the San Diego Hall H Comic-Con panel. Here are the three major highlights from the event besides RDJ’s return and the announcement of the Marvel movies.

Captain America: Brave New World’s Exclusive Footage –

With Sam Wilson about to make his big screen debut as Captain America in “Captain America: Brave New World,” Delaney welcomed to the stage Cap himself, Anthony Mackie. Joining them were Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, and Giancarlo Esposito, who confirmed he is playing Sidewinder. Together, they revealed exclusive footage and, much to the crowd’s excitement, invited Harrison Ford to take the stage.

Ford makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as President Thaddeus Ross. The story follows Sam Wilson, who, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, finds himself in the middle of an international incident. Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World” opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Scene from Thunderbolts* –

Highlighting Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*,” Delaney welcomed director Jake Schreier to the stage alongside stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour. The latter showed up in full Red Guardian garb, earning laughs and applause from the crowd, which was treated to a scene from the movie. Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present “Thunderbolts*,” an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*” also stars Olga Kurylenko and opens in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Fantastic Four Title Reveal & More

Marvel boss Kevin Feige returned to the stage to share details of the upcoming “The Fantastic Four,” which starts production Tuesday. Joining Feige on stage was director Matt Shakman and Marvel’s first family together on stage for the first time: Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/Thing).

They all shared some cosmic details about the upcoming feature film that sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction—and revealed the movie’s full title: “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” But then Hall H was overtaken by none other than the Fantasticar soaring over the crowd, drawing massive cheers as the screens were taken over by a retro-futurist vision of New York City. Featuring music by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four: First Steps” hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

Marvel Studios’ Hall H showcase began with a celebration of Deadpool & Wolverine. A full choral performance of “Like a Prayer” welcomed the excited crowd with dancing Deadpool variants, which ended when Marvel Studios producer and president Kevin Feige looked for Peterpool amongst the variants, calling Rob Delaney, who stars in the film as Peter, to the stage. Delaney joined Feige as the showcase’s MC, mentioning the surprise “Deadpool & Wolverine” screening for con-goers Thursday and the massive drone and fireworks show over San Diego’s Petco Park that followed.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” has already broken box office records for an R-rated theatrical release. The film’s opening officially pushed the MCU over the $30 billion box-office mark with 34 movies. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

