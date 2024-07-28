Justin Bieber has been vocal and open about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction. The pop star who gained global recognition at a young age has often reflected on his turbulent past in his 10-part YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. The 30-year-old singer, who recently shared he’s expecting his first child with his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, once talked about his inner demons and battle with addiction.

In one of the seasons of the docu series titled The Dark Season, the Yummy singer reflected on his anxiety, addiction, mental health issues, and more, which quite differs from the first four episodes of the web series. The fifth episode, which opens with a trigger warning stating that this episode “contains raw and honest discussions about addiction and anxiety,” featured Bieber’s candid discussion about the first time he smoked weed at the age of 13. He described himself as “really dependent on it.”

In the episode, Bieber further revealed that he started drinking lean, also known as purple drank or sizzurp, taking pills and doing other drugs, and described them all as an “escape.” During the discussion, Bieber’s wife also appeared and talked about her husband’s hurdles sharing, “I think when you take somebody very, very young and they start to get horrible, crazy, crippling anxiety and it goes undiagnosed and you don’t know what it is that you’re feeling. You start to self-medicate because it makes you feel better, just helping not to feel anything.”

The video then transitioned to Bieber’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun, who then explained the singer’s “dark period” which began when he was 19 years old. Bieber said, “I started valuing the wrong things in this business because there were things dangling in front of me.” He then goes on to explain how he decided to stop, admitting, “I was dying,” revealing that his security team was coming into his room at night to check his pulse and make sure he was still alive.

Bieber shared, “People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit, crazy scary. There are so many people who have gifts or an opportunity to make a change. And they end up losing it or using their gifts for selfish reasons. I see so many talented people and it feels like they’re wasting something so precious. It’s up to us as individuals to use the gifts that we’ve been given to contribute.”

In the episode, it was also revealed that Bieber went to his doctor’s office to get a nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide IV treatment to flush out his toxins. He expressed, “I have abused my body in the past and now I am just in the recovery process, trying to make sure I am taking care of my body and taking care of the vessel that God’s given me.”

All the ten episodes of Justin Bieber: Seasons are now available to watch on YouTube.

