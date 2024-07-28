Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had a turbulent relationship since they started dating in 2020. The couple who shared an on-and-off relationship throughout the years have been spotted together several times despite facing trust issues. Considering their tumultuous story, the Jennifer’s Body star once shared an intimate story in her new book of poetry.

In Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the 38-year-old actress opened up about her miscarriage and talked about it during a sit down with Good Morning America. Fox experienced the miscarriage with her fiancé Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. She shared, “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

In the book, the actress talks about the ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, adding, “maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if i had…” She further wrote in the poem, “I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh,” and later, “but now / I have to say / goodbye. As they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price. Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Fox is a mom to Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, whom she shares with her ex, Brian Austin Green. Reflecting on co-parenting their children, Green and his fiancé Sharna Burgess opened up during an appearance on the White Down with Jana Kramer podcast. They shared, “[Megan’s] very much a part of our life, and we’ll always be connected because of the kids. So we are all family. So there’s no bad feelings there to be like that cannot be in this house.”

Green added, “Megan is in our home. She’ll come sometimes when she’s dropping off or picking up the kids and she’ll come in.” Burgess chimed in, adding, “And hang for a little bit.” Green told Kramer. “And she’ll be holding Zane and it’s like, we are one big family. You know, family defines itself obviously in different ways. But with her, we do share so much and she now shares so much with Sharna, and they have an amazing connection and friendship and mutual respect and love for each other because of that.”

