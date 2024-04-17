Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly became one of the hottest couples in Tinsel Town and were almost always in the news for their bold fashion statements. The couple reportedly called off their engagement after dating for a few years. As Megan shares advice with single ladies on how to spend their summer this year, it gets an alleged cheeky reaction from MGK. Keep scrolling for more.

The couple had been dating for about four years and even made a massive uproar with their engagement. Who can forget the blood-drinking ritual? However, things took a rough hit when MGK allegedly cheated on Megan last year. They even went to couples therapy, and things seemed to be going well between the two. However, last month, when Jennifer’s Body star and the singer called it quits,

Recently, Megan Fox graced the Coachella music festival over the weekend, where she spoke to E! News and advised her female fans not to waste their energy on men. The actress said, “… just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys.” She added, “All they’re gonna do is drain you. Just move on, invest in yourself.”

Megan Fox posted the snippet of her interview on her Instagram page, and interestingly, it received a remark from her alleged ex-fiance Machine Gun Kelly. The musician wrote ‘PREACH’ in the post’s comment section. However, he reportedly deleted it later on. As per Yahoo, the Instagram handle Comments By Celebs shared the screenshot of the comment before MGK removed it.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “MGK agreeing, and she’s talking about him, lol.”

Another quipped, “Or pick better boys.”

Followed by one saying, “Megan just break up with MGK already.”

“Machine Gun Discontinued,” added another.

One coaxed, “ew shut up mgk.”

Before dating Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox was married to Brian Austin Green, and the couple had two kids.

